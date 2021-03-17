UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm Weather On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:44 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

37 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bangladeshi President on ..

42 seconds ago

COVID positivity rate surges 12 percent in KP; CM ..

54 seconds ago

PIA's passenger flight suffers bird strike, return ..

56 seconds ago

Bananas remain top Lao agricultural export

58 seconds ago

Smart lockdown imposed in six localities in peshaw ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.