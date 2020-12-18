Karachi likely to have cold, dry weather on Saturday : Met Office

The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 7 to 9 degree centigrade with 45 to 55 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cool/cold and dry weather with hazy or misty morning are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.