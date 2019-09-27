UrduPoint.com
Karachi Receives Heavy Shower For Third Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

Karachi received moderate to heavy rain for the past two consecutive days registered thunderstorm with heavy showers on Friday afternoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Karachi received moderate to heavy rain for the past two consecutive days registered thunderstorm with heavy showers on Friday afternoon.

It was after Friday prayers that thunderstorm and winds were soon followed by rains that persisted for an hour followed by drizzle to moderate rains in different areas of the metropolis.

Rainfall was also recorded in the city early hours turning many of the roads inundated with water which was being removed by the civic administration.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain/thunderstorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Shaheed Benazirabad during the next 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

