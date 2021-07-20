UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Receives Light Rain, Drizzling Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Karachi receives light rain, drizzling today

The clouds are still hovering on the city and more rain is expected during next 24 hours.

KARACHI: Light rain and drizzling hit the metropolitan city on Tuesday morning. The weather was still cloudy and windy with intermittent drizzle.

The city’s different areas including Lyari Expressway and adjacent areas, Clifton, Saddar, Garden, SITE industrial area, Lyari, Old Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, Stadium Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, Dalmia, Nazimabad and other areas were hit by the light rainfall or drizzle.

The clouds were still hovering the city.

The wet spell with intermittent drizzle and light rain could continue for few days in the city, the met office said on Monday.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz earlier predicted that Karachi will likely to receive rainfall on July 24 and 25, but not on the Eid day, which falls on Wednesday July 21 (tomorrow) .

The Met Office had earlier forecast rainfall in Punjab and upper areas of Pakistan.

Met Office in a weather report earlier said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday may persist till Wednesday.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sindh’s Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts, southern Punjab’s Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah districts will likely to receive rainfall from Monday evening to Thursday, according to the weather forecast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Zhob Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sukkur Larkana Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Rajanpur Sanghar Barkhan Harnai Kohlu Qila Saifullah Loralai Qila Abdullah Ziarat May Sunday From

Recent Stories

US eye revenge as familiar foes kick off women's O ..

3 minutes ago

India is facilitator of terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwa ..

3 minutes ago

French prosecutors open probe into alleged Pegasus ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Zircon to Be Test-Fired at 'Aircraft Carr ..

3 minutes ago

UN condemns market bomb attack in Iraq

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt issues SOPs for Eid ul Adha prayers, ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.