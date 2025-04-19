Open Menu

Karachi, Sindh Weather; Heatwave Likely To Start Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:52 PM

During heatwave, temperatures in city could rise as high as 41°C while sea breezes are expected to remain suspended, and an increase in humidity levels is also anticipated

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Karachi is expected to experience a heatwave starting from Sunday (tomorrow), which may last until April 23, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

During the heatwave, temperatures in the city could rise as high as 41°C. Sea breezes are expected to remain suspended, and an increase in humidity levels is also anticipated.

The Met Office further stated that over the next 24 hours, the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid with clear skies.

Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8°C.

The maximum temperature today is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C.

On the previous day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.3°C.

The winds from the west and southwest are expected to blow at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour.

From April 21 to 23, the city may experience a significant heatwave.

Due to the suspension of sea breezes and increased humidity, the temperatures could be recorded 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

