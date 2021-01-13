UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Thursday: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 06 to 08 degree centigrade, with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province of Sindh. However misty or foggy conditions is likely in upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

