Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 06 to 08 degree centigrade, with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather with hazy or misty condition is likely in lower divisions in the Sindh province while misty or foggy conditions in Larkana and Sukkur divisions during the next 24 hours.