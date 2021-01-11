UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Tuesday: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:19 PM

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 06 to 08 degree centigrade, with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather with hazy or misty condition is likely in lower divisions in the Sindh province while misty or foggy conditions in Larkana and Sukkur divisions during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Sukkur Larkana From

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

6 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

1 minute ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

1 minute ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

11 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

11 minutes ago

Kenin crumbles to Sakkari power in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.