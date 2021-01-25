UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Tuesday: Met Office

Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:28 PM

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 07 to 09 and 25 to 27 degree centigrade, respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

