Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Wednesday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 09 to 11 degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze/mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.