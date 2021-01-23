UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Cold, Windy Weather On Sunday: Met Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:05 PM

Karachi to experience cold, windy weather on Sunday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Saturday predicted cold or dry and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday predicted cold or dry and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 10 to 12 degree centigrade, with 20 to 30 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

