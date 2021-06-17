UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Heavy Rain From Tomorrow:MET

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:44 PM

Karachi to experience heavy rain from tomorrow:MET

Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Thursday informed that Karachi City would experience heavy rain from June 18 to June19 with dust-thunderstorm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Thursday informed that Karachi City would experience heavy rain from June 18 to June19 with dust-thunderstorm.

Talking to APP,he said dust-thunderstorm with heavy rain (especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts was expected while hot spell in central and upper Sindh would be subside after rainspell of pre-monsoon.

There would be danger that loose structured huts and billboards might experience damage due to dust-wind-storm.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts might face water logging and inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers,he added.

