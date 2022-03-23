UrduPoint.com

Karachi To Witness Searing Weather From Friday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Karachi to witness searing weather from Friday

The MET office forecasts that the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from Friday to Sunday with Mercury is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius in extremely hot weather conditions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) More hot weather was expected from this Friday in Karachi, the Metrological department said on Wednesday.

The MET office warned of a searing weather spell in Karachi and adjoining areas from Friday March 25 to 27.

It forecast that the metropolis would experience extreme hot weather from Friday to Sunday with Mercury was likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius in extremely hot weather conditions.

The department advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The forecast was that the weather would remain hot and humid today with maximum temperature in the port city remain between 31-32 degree Celsius.

The southwestern winds were blowing in Karachi with wind speed 14 kilometres per hour.

In the recent forecast, the PMD warned that the day temperatures wouod likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

The day temperature in Lower Sindh, South Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, will remain 07-08°Celsius above normal.

It forecast hike in day temperatures by 09-10°Celsius above normal in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

