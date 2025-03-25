Open Menu

Karachi Weather Update; Temperature Drops By 4.7°C As Strong Winds Persist

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Met Office says due to strong winds, maximum temperature in Karachi drops to 31.2°C, marking a 4.7°C decrease compared to previous day

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) The Meteorological Department has reported a 4.7°C drop in Karachi’s ongoing heatwave, with stronger-than-usual winds expected in the city.

The Met Office said that Tuesday witnessed unusually strong winds which resulted in relatively moderate weather. The maximum wind speed recorded was 36 km/h (20 nautical miles).

The statement further mentioned that due to strong winds, the maximum temperature in Karachi dropped to 31.2°C, marking a 4.7°C decrease compared to the previous day.

The Met Office also predicted the similar strong winds for Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Early Warning Center said that sea breezes are expected to continue in Karachi over the next two to three days while the hot and dry weather would likely persist across most parts of the province.

