Karachiites advised to brave cold with proper care

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :With dip in the temperature to as low as seven to eight degrees centigrade in the metropolis citizens have been generally advised to take special care of themselves as well as their children and senior members of the family.

Doctors talking to APP Wednesday said elderly already at high risk to contract COVID-19 in face of poor compliance to SOPs are turning increasingly vulnerable to influenza and cold due to existent weather conditions.

Dr Akhter Khan, a family physician running his clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal said there was increase in the number of patients reporting with flu, which is largely self limiting.

"However, I am really concerned about those, mainly aged, who already have history of asthma and lung conditions thus preferably must take all precautions," he said urging those suffering from cold to restrict themselves and avoid unnecessary mingling .

To a question about children, he said the kids are potent source of transmitting viral infections.

Dr Faiza Aslam, a child specialist in this context advised the parents not to directly expose their young children to cold weather as their poor immunity can led them contract to the diseases.

She particularly referred to tendency registered across the country where children are given open ride on motorbikes with little regard for their safety, agreeing that this is often unavoidable, the doctor said parents and caretakers must ensure that children are properly clothed (warm clothes) and their exposure to cold wind is restricted to the minimum.

"Precautions are prerequisite to avoid ailments that can even prove to be fatal," said Dr Faiza.

