Karachiites brave a hot and humid day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Karachiites braved hot and humid weather condition on Friday that was registered to turn all the more intense due to closure of sea breeze.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (Karachi) officials talking to APP said temperature recorded to be as high as 36 degrees celsius had real feel of 43 degrees celsius.

It was 34 degree celsius at around 4:50 pm that but felt like 40 degrees celsius, they said.

Intensity in heat was attributed to humidity that was as high as 70 percent and precipitation almost zero percent.

The weird weather pattern in a city, that only a few days back had experienced heavy showers was said to be a manifestation of global warming.

As per forecast weather would be remain to be hot on Saturday with temperature as high as 35 degree celsius and as low as celsius.

Doctors, under the given circumstances, have advised citizens to be all the more careful about their water intake, that ought to be increased with equal attention to avoid rich and oily food.

People have also been urged to prefer cool and shaded environs and make optimum of the seasonal fruits and fresh juices

