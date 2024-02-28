KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Wednesday said that in view of the forecast of rain in Karachi, leaves of all relevant officers and staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to remain alert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Wednesday said that in view of the forecast of rain in Karachi, leaves of all relevant officers and staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to remain alert.

The Department of Municipal Services has established an emergency desk, he said this while presiding over a high-level meeting.

Salman directed the officers of the relevant departments of KMC to adopt a joint action plan with the Town Municipal Corporations and Water and Sewerage Corporation for drainage works during rains in the city.

All the machinery and pumps used for drainage should be kept in proper condition and in case of rain, the process of draining water from the roads should be started immediately so as to provide convenience to the citizens.

He said that special attention should be paid to the roads, streets and low-lying during rains.

The departments of Engineering, Municipal Services, Parks and Horticulture and other related departments should ensure mutual cooperation and direct their officers to ensure immediate implementation of the instructions given.

The Deputy Mayor Karachi said that providing convenience to the citizens is the Primary responsibility of local bodies.

He said that every possible effort is being made to solve the municipal problems wherever the people are facing in the city by doing immediate work.

We did work to save the citizens from difficulties during the rains in Karachi and still doing this before the coming rain, he added.