KP govt declares extreme weather emergency, directed to establish shelter homes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday imposed Extreme Cold Weather Emergency keeping in view of severe cold in the region and directed concerned to establish temporary Shelter Homes for affected people.

According to the details, a severe cold wave gripped Hazara division and other parts of the KPK, in upper parts of Hazara where temperatures are below minus five-degree centigrade, if we talk about the temperatures of Naran it was -6 degree, Kaghan -5 degree, Galyat -3, Abbottabad -2 while the temperatures of plain areas in Hazara division have also reached -1. The current extreme winter season is expected to continue till the end of March 2021.

District administrations were directed to establish temporary shelters with heating systems, food items and also provide other necessities of life to the affectees.

KP government also directed concerned to ensure the shifting of people in the snowfall and rain hit damaged houses to the shelter homes.

According to the notification, DCs have the authority to activate the existing shelter homes or to establish new shelter homes while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would provide tents and blankest for temporary shelter homes from its HRF Jallozai central godown. DC was ordered to coordinate the Director-General of PDMA for the provision of more facilities.