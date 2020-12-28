UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Declares Extreme Weather Emergency, Directed To Establish Shelter Homes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

KP govt declares extreme weather emergency, directed to establish shelter homes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday imposed Extreme Cold Weather Emergency keeping in view of severe cold in the region and directed concerned to establish temporary Shelter Homes for affected people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday imposed Extreme Cold Weather Emergency keeping in view of severe cold in the region and directed concerned to establish temporary Shelter Homes for affected people.

According to the details, a severe cold wave gripped Hazara division and other parts of the KPK, in upper parts of Hazara where temperatures are below minus five-degree centigrade, if we talk about the temperatures of Naran it was -6 degree, Kaghan -5 degree, Galyat -3, Abbottabad -2 while the temperatures of plain areas in Hazara division have also reached -1. The current extreme winter season is expected to continue till the end of March 2021.

District administrations were directed to establish temporary shelters with heating systems, food items and also provide other necessities of life to the affectees.

KP government also directed concerned to ensure the shifting of people in the snowfall and rain hit damaged houses to the shelter homes.

According to the notification, DCs have the authority to activate the existing shelter homes or to establish new shelter homes while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would provide tents and blankest for temporary shelter homes from its HRF Jallozai central godown. DC was ordered to coordinate the Director-General of PDMA for the provision of more facilities.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad March From Government

Recent Stories

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

4 seconds ago

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

6 seconds ago

Three members of dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

12 seconds ago

Elderly man found dead in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Business community hail CM decision to allot land ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Caused by Festivities Kills 23 a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.