KP PDMA issues heavy rain alert from Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Friday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province from Monday to Wednesday.

Through a communique, the PDMA said as per the Meteorological Department forecast, rain/wind-thunderstorm with few heavy/torrential rain were expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad,Haripur, Mardan, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, D. I Khan , Peshawar,Wazrisitan, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Charsssada and Nowshera from Sunday evening to Wednesday.

Heavy rains might cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Shangla , Buner,Batagram, Manshera,Balakot,Abbottaabad, Kohat, Swat, Kohistan and Mardan and urban flooding in Peshawar and Nowshera during the period.

Torrential rains might cause landslide in the vulnerable areas of province and water level in rivers might rise threatening nearby communities.

The heavy rain might effect may disrupt transport and communication system, therefore, travelers and tourists were advised to remain cautious during this period.

The PDMA urged the people to take all precautionary measures and directed all line departments to ensure availability of all emergency service staff, machinery and other resources.