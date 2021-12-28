UrduPoint.com

KP To Set Up Air Quality Monitoring Stations In Major Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:55 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up stations in major cities to check air quality that would work under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up stations in major cities to check air quality that would work under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPI).

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the air quality monitoring stations will work in major cities affected by toxic smog. The KP environment protection organizations have welcomed the government's plan and hoped that it would be helpful in keeping a check on KP's environment.

The official of PDMA said"After the establishment of the stations, air quality index will be made available to all government departments and people to adopt mitigation measures. The authority declared that "smog is one of the most serious health hazards and can be fatal to human health, especially to children.

" The PDMA said that a winter emergency plan has also been completed for Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department has also banned dilapidated school buses directing the educational institutions to replace such vehicles that were causing air pollution.

The KP transport department has also constituted a special force of 400 men to deal with the growing air pollution in Peshawar. The force would be headed by Inspector and Sub-inspector.The provincial director transport Fahd Ikram said that services of Pakistan Motorway Police have been acquired for the training of the force.

