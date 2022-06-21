UrduPoint.com

Lahore And Karachi May Face Urban Flooding Due To Heavy Rainfall Warns Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman

Sameer Tahir Published June 21, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Sherry Rehman warned on Tuesday that there is a "clear" risk of urban floods in the major cities of Pakistan.

Due to the pre-monsoon rainy spell, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman warned on Tuesday that there is a "clear" risk of urban floods, notably in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

According to Sherry Rehman, the ministry has urged all federal and provincial authorities to take all necessary preventative steps in the event of the impending monsoon rains' catastrophic impacts.

On Twitter, the Federal Minister said, “Urban areas are likely to face the risk of torrential rains.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had already issued an advisory urging all departments affected to remain on high alert and watchful as a series of severe rains is expected to commence soon.

Pakistan will see monsoon rains until August, according to the climate change minister.

"This year, Punjab and Sindh are projected to receive above-normal rainfall," she said, underlining the dire situation in neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh, where the monsoon season has already triggered a state of emergency.

