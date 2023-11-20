Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 395 on Monday morning, making Lahore the second most polluted city globally.

Karachi follows as the third, with New Delhi topping the list. Health experts advise minimizing travel and wearing face masks outdoors due to severe smog and air pollution causing breathing difficulties for Lahore residents.

Previously, the caretaker provincial government mandated face masks in smog-affected districts like Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin for a week.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide air pollution claims 4.2 million lives annually. An AQI level of 400-500 poses risks, especially to those with pre-existing conditions, while levels of 0-50 are considered good.