Lahore City Receives First Winter Rain

Published January 05, 2022

Lahore city receives first winter rain

The city on Wednesday received first rain of the winter turning the weather cold besides providing relief from smog situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The city on Wednesday received first rain of the winter turning the weather cold besides providing relief from smog situation.

The much awaited rain lasted for many hours in the provincial metropolis inundating low lying areas besides slowing down traffic flow on the roads. Many areas of the city also faced power supply suspension caused by the rain.

A drop in mercury level in the city was observed after the rain.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more rain in the city and other districts of the province during the next 24 hours. It said that a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist till Sunday. Widespread intermittent rain is expected in Punjab during the period.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in the Pothohar region, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur.

Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

During the past 24 hours, rain was recorded as (mm): Lahore (Shahi Qila 48 mm, Farrukhabad 40, Lakshmi Chowk 31, Gulshan-e-Ravi 33, Chowk Nakhuda 30, Samanabad 23, Johar Town 26, Mughalpura 27, WASA head office 23, Jail road 27, Nishter Town 23, Upper Mall 20, Tajpura 22, AP 31, Iqbal Town 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32, Shamsabad 26), Jhelum 29, Gujrat, Mangla 26, Sialkot (Airport 24, City 27), Sahiwal 23, Chakwal 22, Gujranwala 20, Attock 19, Mandi Bahauddin 18, Narowal 17, Joharabad 16, Faisalabad, Sargodha 15, Noorpurthal 14, Hafizabad 16, Jhang 12, Kasur 11, Okara, Kot Addu 10, Bahawalnagar 09, Rahim Yar Khan 08, Bahawalpur (Airport 08, City 09), Toba Tek Singh 07, Murree, Khanewal 06, Multan (Airport 06), Khanpur 05, Layyah 04, D G Khan 03 and Bhakkar 01 mm.

Whereas Murree received 15 inch snowfall.

