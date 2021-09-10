Lahore city receives heavy rain

Most parts of provincial metropolis on Friday received heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant and reduced humidity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Most parts of provincial metropolis on Friday received heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant and reduced humidity.

The rain lasted for many hours in most areas of city. According to the Met department, more rain-wind/thundershower was expected in the city and some other parts of the province including Gujranwala, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls were also likely to occur during the period.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind thundershower occurred in various areas of the province Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 167, Tajpura 134, Farrukhabad 133, Chowk Nakhuda 126, Nishtar Town 124, Shahi Qila 116, Mughalpura 110, Upper Mall 89, Gulshan-e-Ravi 63, Iqbal Town 50, City 55, Samanabad 54 , Airport 51, Johar Town 50, Gulberg 11), Kasur 91, Hafizabad 43, Okara 40, Narowal 37, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 36) , Chaklala 09), Mangla 22, Attock 18, Jhelum 14, Gujrat 10, Sargodha 04, Khanewal 03 and Sialkot 02 mm.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country.