LAHORE: City receives light rain

(@FahadShabbir)

Various parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received light rain, which reduced humidity to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Various parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received light rain, which reduced humidity to some extent.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degree celsius in the city.

The Met office said that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain/ thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan and DG Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However, rain/ thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala division.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Mandi Bahauddin 10, Gujrat 07.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are cut off in most upper and central parts of the country.