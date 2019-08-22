UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAHORE: City Receives Light Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE: City receives light rain

Various parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received light rain, which reduced humidity to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Various parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received light rain, which reduced humidity to some extent.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degree celsius in the city.

The Met office said that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain/ thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan and DG Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However, rain/ thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala division.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Mandi Bahauddin 10, Gujrat 07.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are cut off in most upper and central parts of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Balochistan Gujrat Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin From

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

27 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

41 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

42 minutes ago

Smeda to set up 1,000 stitching units in big indus ..

34 seconds ago

ANF Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters ..

35 seconds ago

All steps under way for planting more trees: PHA M ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.