LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial capital received light rain on Friday which caused in increasing fog and lowering temperature.

The rain with light chilly wind continued till night with short intervals. According to Met Office, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 12 degree celsius 4 degree celsius respectively in the city. Whereas humidity level in the air reached 84 per cent.