Lahore city receives rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Most parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received moderate to heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant and reduced humidity.

According to the Met department, more rain-wind/thundershower was expected in the city and some other parts of the province including Gujranwala, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur during the next 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind thundershower occurred in various areas of the provinceRainfall (mm): Lahore, (Farukhabad 97, Shahi Qila 32, Lakshmi Chowk 31, Gulshan-e-Ravi 18, Chowk Nakhuda 15, Tajpura 10, Upper Mall, Mughal Pura 08, City 06, Gulberg, Airport 03, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town 02, Jail Road, Samanabad, Johar Town 01), Sargodha (City 55), Hafizabad 43, Okara 37, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Kasur 32, Sahiwal 19, Mangla 07, Murree 05, Narowal 03, DG Khan 02 and Jhang 01 mm.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country.