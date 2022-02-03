UrduPoint.com

Lahore City Receives Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Lahore city receives rain

Various parts of the Punjab province including its capital on Thursday received intermittent rain

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting northeastern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next 12 to 18 hours.

According Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, light rain may occur in Pothohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal, while more light snow in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Gusty winds/dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. Fog is likely to occur in patches in northeastern Punjab.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Murree 11mm, Sialkot (City 11, Airport 5mm), Lahore (City 8, Airport 7mm), Narowal 8, Islamabad (Zero point 4mm, Saidpur 2, Bokra, Airport 1), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 3, Shamsabad 2mm), Jhelum, Mangla 2mm, Gujrat, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Okara 1mm.

