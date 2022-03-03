UrduPoint.com

Lahore City Receives Rain

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Lahore city receives rain

Provincial capital on Thursday received light to moderate rain which turned the weather cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial capital on Thursday received light to moderate rain which turned the weather cold.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sialkot and Gujrat, while light rain/snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office, during past 24 hours, rain occurred in various parts of the districts including Chakwal, Murree 12mm, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Gujrat 6mm, Islamabad (Zeropoint 5mm, Saidpur 4mm, Bokra 1mm), Gujranwala, Okara 5mm, Lahore (City 5, Airport 3mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 6mm, Chaklala 5mm), Sialkot (Airport 5mm, City 2mm), Hafizabad 4mm, Kasur, Kot Addu, Multan, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhelum 3mm, Layyah, Jhang, Bahawalnagar 2mm, Toba Tek Singh, Joharabad, Faisalabad 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to weaken in next 12 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 18 and 11 degrees centigrade respectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Murree Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Toba Tek Singh Kot Addu Airport

Recent Stories

27 booked on violation of marriage laws

27 booked on violation of marriage laws

22 seconds ago
 Govt decides to make electricity relief package 'm ..

Govt decides to make electricity relief package 'more effective:' Hammad

23 seconds ago
 PM's aide elected global environment body's vice p ..

PM's aide elected global environment body's vice president

26 seconds ago
 Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoi ..

Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during Pak-Aus ..

29 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation in Dhoke Bahar Sh ..

Police conducts search operation in Dhoke Bahar Shah colony, 191 suspects questi ..

4 minutes ago
 KCCI-Claims KCCI submits final claims on Cooperati ..

KCCI-Claims KCCI submits final claims on Cooperative Market incident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>