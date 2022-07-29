Lahore city receives rain

The provincial metropolis on Friday received moderate to heavy rain providing temporary relief to the citizens from humidity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The provincial metropolis on Friday received moderate to heavy rain providing temporary relief to the citizens from humidity.

Low lying areas of the city were inundated with rainwater while traffic management was also affected on various thoroughfares of the city. Many localities also witnessed electricity loadshedding as various feeders were tripped due to rain.

Meanwhile, the Met. department has predicted more rain-wind/thundershower in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls were also expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Dera Ghazi Khan division during the period.

During the past 24 hours, the city received rain as: Lakshmi Chowk 103 mm, Paniwala Talab 83 mm, Farrukhabad 75, Samanabad 70, Mughalpura 67, Chowk Nakhuda 56, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Upper Mall 50, Gulberg 42, Iqbal Town 37, Tajpura 20 and Airport 05 mm.

According to a synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and westerly waves are also penetrating western parts of the country.

Meanwhile, commissioner Lahore division directed the administration including ACs, MCL, WASA and LWMC to remain in the field for timely drainage of water besides keeping disposal stations fully active at the sourcing points.

All resources including heavy machinery should be used to drain water from low lying areas, he instructed and asked the traffic police to clear the roads for smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Chattha visited various areas of the city to inspect activities of the allied departments. He inspected Lawrence road, Waris road, Jail road, Mall road, Punjab Assembly and other areas and directed the WASA officials to ensure 100 percent drainage of rainwater.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab spokesperson said that all relevant departments were fully active in the field to drain out rainwater with a focus on low lying areas.

On the directions of Relief Commissioner Punjab, he said DCs and WASA officials were present in the field to monitor the operation as all resources were being utilized to avoid urban flooding. Rescue operation in Dera Ghazi Khan's flood affected areas had been completed as all the facilities were being provided at the relief camps set up by the Punjab government.

All the relevant teams were present in DG Khan to provide any assistance in case of emergency whereas estimation was being done of the losses occurred due to floods in the area.