Lahore city receives rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The city on Wednesday evening received 4.6 MM rain coupled with cool winds which turned the weather cold.

After the dip of temperature, the people have started to use warm clothes.

The local Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburb area during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21 degree centigrade and 13.7 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 80 percent at 8 am and 70 percent at 5 pm.