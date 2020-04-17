UrduPoint.com
Lahore City Receives Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :City received light to heavy rain on Friday which dropped the mercury.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 24 and 18 centigrade respectively on Friday.

According to the Meteorological department, light to heavy rain with wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most districts of the province during night time on Friday and hailstorm at few places is also expected during the period.

On Saturday, rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Attock 32mm, Chakwal 19mm, Murree 13mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 11mm, Airport 12mm), Sialkot (City 10mm, Airport 6), Lahore (City 5, Airport 2), Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin 5, Joharabad 4 mm, Hafizabad, Gujrat 3, Nurpurthal, Gujranwala 2, Bhakkar 1.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday.

