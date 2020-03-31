Lahore city receives rain, more expected in next 24 hours

The provincial capital as well as various parts of the Punjab province received rain on Tuesday and the meteorological department has predicted more rain in various regions during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial capital as well as various parts of the Punjab province received rain on Tuesday and the meteorological department has predicted more rain in various regions during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 22 and 14 Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the weather department forecast, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, though rain with thunderstorm is also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Jhelum, Attock, Mianwali districts on Wednesday.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.