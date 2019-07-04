UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore City To Receive More Rain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Lahore city to receive more rain

The local meteorological department has forecast more rains/thundershower in the provincial capital and same weather pattern to persist during next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The local meteorological department has forecast more rains/thundershower in the provincial capital and same weather pattern to persist during next couple of days.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degrees celsius.

According to the Met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal Low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards.

Moist currents are penetrating North-Eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a number of places in Lahore Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

1 hour ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

25 seconds ago

Australia's Langer says 'nothing dead' about South ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan need World Cup miracle, admits Sarfaraz

28 seconds ago

UN Refugee Chief Says NGO Efforts 'More Crucial Th ..

32 seconds ago

UK Children's Commissioner Asks Future Prime Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.