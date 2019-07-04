Lahore city to receive more rain

(@imziishan)

The local meteorological department has forecast more rains/thundershower in the provincial capital and same weather pattern to persist during next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The local meteorological department has forecast more rains/thundershower in the provincial capital and same weather pattern to persist during next couple of days.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degrees celsius.

According to the Met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal Low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards.

Moist currents are penetrating North-Eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a number of places in Lahore Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.