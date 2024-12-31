Lahore Experienced Cold Wave Under Partly Cloudy Skies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Lahore experienced a cold wave under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected in the next 24 hours
The Meteorological Department reported that continental air was dominant across most of the country, with a shallow westerly wave anticipated to affect western and northern regions by evening or night.
The forecast predicts cold and partly cloudy weather in most areas, with light rain or snow possible in northern Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during morning and night hours.
The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Leh at -11°C, while Lahore’s minimum temperature dropped to 5.5°C, with a maximum of 14.6°C.
