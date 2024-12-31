Open Menu

Lahore Experienced Cold Wave Under Partly Cloudy Skies

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies

Lahore experienced a cold wave under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected in the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Lahore experienced a cold wave under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department reported that continental air was dominant across most of the country, with a shallow westerly wave anticipated to affect western and northern regions by evening or night.

The forecast predicts cold and partly cloudy weather in most areas, with light rain or snow possible in northern Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Leh at -11°C, while Lahore’s minimum temperature dropped to 5.5°C, with a maximum of 14.6°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

8 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

2 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

8 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

23 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

2 minutes ago
 Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy s ..

Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies

2 minutes ago
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Offic ..

SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer

2 minutes ago
 'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year' ..

'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve

2 minutes ago
 President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA ..

President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum

2 minutes ago
 Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country pros ..

Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful

6 minutes ago
 Sindh government strives hard to improve education ..

Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economi ..

Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather