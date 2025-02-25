Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered rain

The city experienced cloudy weather with scattered rain on Tuesday, and the MET office forecasts similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The city experienced cloudy weather with scattered rain on Tuesday, and the MET office forecasts similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Light rain was recorded in several areas, including Abbot Road, Laxmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Haji Camp, Davis Road, Sundar Das Road, Mall Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Multan Road.

The Meteorological Department reported that a new wave of westerly winds has entered the country, with rains expected to continue across most districts of Punjab until March 1, 2025. The PDMA warned of strong winds accompanying the showers.

Recent Stories

CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

5 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

10 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

28 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

10 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

10 minutes ago
 Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season open ..

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

10 minutes ago
CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily t ..

CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation: Salma Butt

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smoo ..

Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams

10 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

58 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered r ..

Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered rain

2 minutes ago
 PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Medi ..

PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Media Freedoms and Journalists Saf ..

2 minutes ago
 CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-1

CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-1

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather