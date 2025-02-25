Lahore Experiences Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain
February 25, 2025
The city experienced cloudy weather with scattered rain on Tuesday, and the MET office forecasts similar conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The city experienced cloudy weather with scattered rain on Tuesday, and the MET office forecasts similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
Light rain was recorded in several areas, including Abbot Road, Laxmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Haji Camp, Davis Road, Sundar Das Road, Mall Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Multan Road.
The Meteorological Department reported that a new wave of westerly winds has entered the country, with rains expected to continue across most districts of Punjab until March 1, 2025. The PDMA warned of strong winds accompanying the showers.
