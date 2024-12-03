Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

The city experienced dry, cold, and partly cloudy weather on Tuesday while the MET office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours

According to MET officials, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. Cold and dry weather is expected in most regions, with very cold conditions in the northern areas.

Patches of fog are likely to form in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.

Rainfall was reported in various cities across the country. The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Leh at -8°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 13.2°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 160, although PM2.5 concentrations were still 13.7 times higher than the WHO’s annual air quality guideline.