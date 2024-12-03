Lahore Experiences Dry, Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The city experienced dry, cold, and partly cloudy weather on Tuesday while the MET office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The city experienced dry, cold, and partly cloudy weather on Tuesday while the MET office has forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country. Cold and dry weather is expected in most regions, with very cold conditions in the northern areas.
Patches of fog are likely to form in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.
Rainfall was reported in various cities across the country. The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Leh at -8°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 13.2°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 160, although PM2.5 concentrations were still 13.7 times higher than the WHO’s annual air quality guideline.
Recent Stories
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..
Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees
Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident
Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered
Career counseling session for shining stars held
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore, other parts of country1 day ago
-
Balochistan receives first winter rain4 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore4 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sukkur5 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab5 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD6 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab6 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD7 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore8 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to persist8 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated parts of country: PMD11 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore13 days ago