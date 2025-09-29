Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

The city experienced partly cloudy and hazy conditions on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and hazy conditions on Monday.

According to the the Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a well-marked low-pressure system lay over Gujarat (India), moving west-northwest.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea were also penetrating southeastern Sindh.

Officials predicted hot and dry weather across most regions, with chances of partly cloudy skies accompanied by rain, wind, or thunderstorms at isolated locations in southeastern Sindh. The day’s highest temperature was recorded in Turbat at 46°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.