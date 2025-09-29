Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

The city experienced partly cloudy and hazy conditions on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and hazy conditions on Monday.

According to the the Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a well-marked low-pressure system lay over Gujarat (India), moving west-northwest.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea were also penetrating southeastern Sindh.

Officials predicted hot and dry weather across most regions, with chances of partly cloudy skies accompanied by rain, wind, or thunderstorms at isolated locations in southeastern Sindh. The day’s highest temperature was recorded in Turbat at 46°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

28 minutes ago
 Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open co ..

Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad

3 minutes ago
 IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Associati ..

IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price

3 minutes ago
 Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basi ..

Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis

3 minutes ago
 Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punja ..

Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC

3 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

3 minutes ago
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

2 hours ago
 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) ho ..

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) honours flood relief volunteers

16 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

2 hours ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather