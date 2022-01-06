UrduPoint.com

Lahore’s Air Quality Improves After Rainfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city in the next 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) The air quality of Lahore improved after rainfall brought down the pollution level in the city on Thursday morning.

Lahore earlier had recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 160 that classified it as “unhealthy” category of air quality.

However, intermittent rainfall that continued all night not only turned the provincial city’s weather chilly but improved its air quality as well. The city was ranked 10th on the list of most polluted cities in the world.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reported that Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate showed air quality index (AQI) reading of 169, National Hockey Stadium 157, Town Hall 104, and Township Sector C2 61.

The AQI is calculated on the basis of five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 is termed extremely toxic.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted more rainfall in the city in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Weather World Reading All

Recent Stories

China introduction easier security checks at major ..

China introduction easier security checks at major airports

10 minutes ago
 India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Aussie states battling hard against COVID-19 infec ..

Aussie states battling hard against COVID-19 infections surge

10 minutes ago
 Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases ..

Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases since mid-November

10 minutes ago
 Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surgin ..

Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surging cases

10 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision, U.S. invento ..

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision, U.S. inventory data

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.