Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city in the next 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) The air quality of Lahore improved after rainfall brought down the pollution level in the city on Thursday morning.

Lahore earlier had recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 160 that classified it as “unhealthy” category of air quality.

However, intermittent rainfall that continued all night not only turned the provincial city’s weather chilly but improved its air quality as well. The city was ranked 10th on the list of most polluted cities in the world.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reported that Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate showed air quality index (AQI) reading of 169, National Hockey Stadium 157, Town Hall 104, and Township Sector C2 61.

The AQI is calculated on the basis of five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 is termed extremely toxic.

