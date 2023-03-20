UrduPoint.com

Lahore’s Weather Turns Pleasant

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rain with heavy falls in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Tuesday till Friday

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 223) After the light rain and cool breeze, the weather of the provincial capital turned pleasant on Monday. The grey clouds were seen hovering all the day on the city and it felt quite pleasant as the temperature of the city had been a bit hot.

The winter season had not been so long this time and the people started feeling the early arrival of summer season. However, the weather in Lahore won the peoples’ hearts who took out to the open places and streets and shared beautiful pictures and videos of the city weather.

On other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rain with heavy falls in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Tuesday till Friday.

According to PMD, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday and will grip most parts of the country till Wednesday.

Heavy rains may cause landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat during the forecast period.

The met department has advised tourists to remain cautious during the said period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit nine, Murree six and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chance of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

