Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Heavy Rain was reported from various parts of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, paralyzing the civic life in Larkana, Shahdadkot, Kamber, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Dokri and other adjoining areas, on Monday

In Larkana City, drainage system has failed and rainwater has accumulated in all the main roads, bazaars and low-lying areas.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana along with Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation and Municipal officials in order to rain related efforts visited various parts of city including Naudero road, Allahabad, Murad Wahan, Police Lines,Christian Colony, Lahori Muhalla, Hyderi Muhallah and several parts of Larkana city.

DC Larkana directed SEPCO (WAPDA) officials to supply electricity round-the-clock to the pumping stations in Larkana city.

He also directed the officials of Municipal corporation Larkana to provide fuel and De-watering machines to drain out sewerage and rain water from various locations, roads and streets of the city.