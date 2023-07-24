Open Menu

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts Receive Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Heavy Rain was reported from various parts of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, paralyzing the civic life in Larkana, Shahdadkot, Kamber, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Dokri and other adjoining areas, on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy Rain was reported from various parts of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, paralyzing the civic life in Larkana, Shahdadkot, Kamber, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Dokri and other adjoining areas, on Monday.

In Larkana City, drainage system has failed and rainwater has accumulated in all the main roads, bazaars and low-lying areas.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana along with Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation and Municipal officials in order to rain related efforts visited various parts of city including Naudero road, Allahabad, Murad Wahan, Police Lines,Christian Colony, Lahori Muhalla, Hyderi Muhallah and several parts of Larkana city.

DC Larkana directed SEPCO (WAPDA) officials to supply electricity round-the-clock to the pumping stations in Larkana city.

He also directed the officials of Municipal corporation Larkana to provide fuel and De-watering machines to drain out sewerage and rain water from various locations, roads and streets of the city.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Water WAPDA Road Allahabad Larkana Naudero Dokri Ratodero Christian All From Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

7 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

6 minutes ago
 Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun ..

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan takes oat ..

2 minutes ago
 In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Serv ..

In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Service inaugurates Centre of Exce ..

22 minutes ago
 RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Att ..

RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Attock

2 minutes ago
5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed, son, two granddaughter injured in ro ..

Woman killed, son, two granddaughter injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 UK to Allocate $872Mln to Complete High-Speed Rail ..

UK to Allocate $872Mln to Complete High-Speed Railway in Southern Turkey - Gov't

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of Azerbaijan for favorable LNG a ..

6 minutes ago
 Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather