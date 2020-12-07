UrduPoint.com
Last Month The Hottest November On Record: EU

Mon 07th December 2020

Last month the hottest November on record: EU

Last month was the hottest November on record as Europe basked in its highest Autumn temperatures in history, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said Monday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Last month was the hottest November on record as Europe basked in its highest Autumn temperatures in history, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said Monday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service analysis of surface and air temperatures found that November 2020 was 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer than the 30-year average of 1981-2010 -- more than 0.1C hotter than the previous record.

