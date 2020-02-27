Last rainy spell of February to start from tomorrow

Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar on Thursday said the last rainy spell of February would start tomorrow (Friday) which would continue for two days in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Gunjrawala, Narowal etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar on Thursday said the last rainy spell of February would start tomorrow (Friday) which would continue for two days in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Gunjrawala, Narowal etc.

He further informed that in this year February the rain spell was below the range of normal comparatively to previous years.

The disturbance in weather pattern was due to the global warming system, as climatic change in the atmosphere has shorten the winter season and elongated summer season,he added.