Launch of generation unlimited policy research challenge: Empowering Youth to shape better tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2023) A pioneering initiative, the Generation Unlimited Policy Research Challenge (PRC, aimed at empowering and inspiring young activists throughout Pakistan has been officially launched today.

Operating under the GenU framework, this visionary project opens doors for individuals aged 12 to 28 to actively engage in research, champion innovative solutions, and play an instrumental role in shaping a more equitable and promising future for society, with a special focus on addressing the challenges of climate change and adaptation.

The Challenge, introduced by UNICEF, UNDP, and UNFPA in collaboration with the implementing partner school of Leadership Foundation, embodies a dynamic public-private-youth partnership framework. It is designed to serve as a platform for innovative thinking and research, enabling participants to understand and propose research areas that could help Pakistan better adapt to climate change. In this exciting challenge, participants are categorized into three age groups: 12-14 years, 15-18 years, and 19-28 years.

The first two age categories will be part of Challenge 1 and are expected to focus their research on climate adaptations in areas such as water, health (with a specific focus on mental health), sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), education, and livelihoods. For Challenge 1, a residential boot camp will be conducted in Karachi to equip participants from Sindh and Balochistan with the knowledge and skills needed to conduct in-depth research on climate-related issues.

Participants in the third age category will be part of Challenge 2, addressing climate issues related to water, health (with emphasis on mental health and SRHR), education, livelihoods, agriculture, resilient communities (with a special focus on marginalized communities), and infrastructure.

To kickstart their journey, Challenge 2 participants will engage in a comprehensive four-day residential boot camp in Islamabad, representing all provinces of Pakistan. The boot camp will focus on refining their research and advocacy abilities.

The winners of Challenge 1 and 2 will have a chance to win up to PKR 150,000 whereas the winners of Challenge 3 can win up to PKR 500,000. They will receive mentorship from climate experts during the incubation period and the best proposals among them will be presented at a prestigious roundtable conference with policy makers and climate stakeholders. This initiative empowers youth to drive impactful change, contributing to Pakistan's efforts to combat climate change and adaptation. Moreover, the deadline for this challenge is set for 11th October 2023, providing young activists with ample time to engage in meaningful research and advocacy efforts.

By participating in this initiative, young activists will have the opportunity to drive positive change, influence policies, and contribute to a brighter future for all. Together, we can forge innovative pathways to ensure comprehensive development for every young individual, regardless of gender, and make learning and work opportunities accessible by 2030.

To apply, please visit the following links:

Application for Adolescents: Application Link for Adolescents

Application for Youth: Application Link for Youth