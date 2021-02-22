UrduPoint.com
Light Drizzle Likely In Capital During Next 24 Hours: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:13 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzling in Islamabad during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzling in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country, MET office reported.

Whereas snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(�C):Leh, Gupis, Parachinar -02, Skardu and Kalam -01.

