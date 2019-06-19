Light rain brings mercury down in capital

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The light rain on Wednesday evening brought mercury down in the Federal capital, making the weather pleasant.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief after a hot day with around 15 minutes shower before sunset.

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) recorded 4mm rainfall at Zero Point,3mm at Saidpur, 10mm at Golra and 11 mm at Bokra.

The PMD, meanwhile, forecast more rainfall in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours.