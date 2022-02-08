UrduPoint.com

Light Rain Expected In Northeast Punjab, Upper KP, Kashmir, GB

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Light rain or drizzle with gusty winds and light snow over hills is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country.

Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain with snow over hills occurred at isolated places in lower Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Khanpur.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Karachi (North Karachi, Saadi Town 17 mm, Surjani 14, Gadap Town 10, University road 09, Quaidabad 07, Jamia tur Rasheed 06, Kemari 05, Jinnah Terminal 04, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad 02, DHA, Orangi, Masroor Base 01), Jacobabad 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 05, Lasbela 04, Kalat, Ormara 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Punjab: Khanpur 02.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 2.0 inches, Kalam, Murree 0.5 and Skardu Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -12 mm, Kalam -10, Gupis -08, Skardu -06, Parachinar, Malamjabba -05, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Hunza, Astore, Baramulla, Pulwama -04, Kalat, Shupiyan -03, Gilgit -02, Dir and Quetta -01mm.

