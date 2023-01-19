Light rain in Larkana, other areas disrupts routine life

UrduPoint.com

A severe cold wave gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns on Thursday, which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A severe cold wave gripped Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other adjoining towns on Thursday, which the experts indicated was likely to continue for another few days.

There was light rain on Thursday morning, submerging the roads and streets, especially of low-lying areas of Larkana, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Mirokhan, creating inconvenience for the people.

Larkana city received drizzle today morning, which continued till the evening with experts predicting cloudy weather and more rains during the next 48 hours.

The traffic also remained disturbed. Wednesday's cold spell was the severest of the current winter season, due to which the attendance at schools and offices remained thin.

The uninterrupted light rainfall had disrupted the routine life in Larkana, as no road was left without stagnant rain water.

Uncovered manholes of the drainage system posed permanent threat to the pedestrians and the vehicles in city.

The non-availability of electricity had further added to the miseries of the people, as the rain had confined them to their homes.

The harsh weather, forced the people to return home early in the day, and even the busiest localities of Larkana city presented a deserted view in the evening.

Sale of second hand clothes also registered an increase, especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal and LPG has also increased. No rush of people is witnessed during evening hours in the markets. The prices of eggs rose by 40 percent while milk prices also showed an upward trend.

Doctors have advised public to wear warm clothes, and "keep yourself warm." They urged parents to take good care of children and infants, during the intense cold wave.

