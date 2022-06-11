Light rain in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :A light rain in most parts of the city on Saturday provided relief to people.

According to the Met office, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40 degrees centigrade and 29 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 30 per cent at 5pm.