Light Rain Likely At Few Places In KP, GB, AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir during next 24 hours

However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-win/thunderstorm occurred at Gilgit-Baltistan, rainfall occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 04 millimeter and Skardu 02 millimeter.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature: Mithi, Turbat 40 Centigrade, Sibbi, Chhor, Tando Jam and Rahimyar Khan 38 Centigrade. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

