Light rain likely at few places in northeast Punjab

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northeast Punjab during the next twelve hours.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar eight, Quetta two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad five and Murree two degree centigrade.