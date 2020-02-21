UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Likely At Few Places In Northeast Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:27 PM

Light rain likely at few places in northeast Punjab

Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northeast Punjab during the next twelve hours.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northeast Punjab during the next twelve hours.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar eight, Quetta two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad five and Murree two degree centigrade.

